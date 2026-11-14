Portage has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these kitties are at Columbia County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior male

male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 742-3666

Mighty Max is a handsome senior gentleman with a soft, medium-length white coat. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for older cats, Max could be a wonderful match. Senior cats often settle in quickly and are happy to spend their days napping nearby and enjoying gentle attention.

👉 Meet Mighty Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young male

male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 742-3666

Haunted House is a striking tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings. As a young cat, he’s at a great age to bond with his new family and learn the house routine. If you like playful energy and a fun personality, this dapper fellow may be the one.

👉 Meet Haunted House and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult male (about 5 years)

male (about 5 years) Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 742-3666

Chakra is described as an amazing, big, handsome sweetheart who loves people. He adores attention, has a strong purr motor, and even enjoys belly rubs on his soft tummy. If you’re looking for a very affectionate companion who will brighten your day, Chakra sounds like a perfect fit.

👉 Meet Chakra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult male

male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 742-3666

Bubba is a classic black-and-white kitty with that timeless tuxedo look. Adult cats like Bubba are often past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with their people. If you want a calm, grown-up cat, give Bubba a look.

👉 Meet Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Stray

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby female

female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 742-3666

This tiny gray girl is listed as “Stray” and is still a baby. Kittens this age are full of curiosity and energy and will need playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love as they grow.

👉 Meet this gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Stray

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby female

female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 742-3666

This sweet black baby girl is also listed as “Stray.” With her sleek dark coat and kitten charm, she’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home instead of a shelter.

👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Stray

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young male

male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 742-3666

This mostly white young male is listed as “Stray.” He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to be playful and adaptable. He’d love a family to show him what home life is all about.

👉 Meet this white young cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Stray

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young female

female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 742-3666

This young black-and-white female, listed as “Stray,” has that cute tuxedo pattern many people love. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet this tuxedo youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Portage, WI, please consider visiting Columbia County Humane Society or calling (608) 742-3666 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.