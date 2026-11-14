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🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Waiting for Homes in Portage, WI
Portage has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these kitties are at Columbia County Humane Society and are looking for their forever homes.
Mighty Max
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 742-3666
Mighty Max is a handsome senior gentleman with a soft, medium-length white coat. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for older cats, Max could be a wonderful match. Senior cats often settle in quickly and are happy to spend their days napping nearby and enjoying gentle attention.
👉 Meet Mighty Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Haunted House
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 742-3666
Haunted House is a striking tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings. As a young cat, he’s at a great age to bond with his new family and learn the house routine. If you like playful energy and a fun personality, this dapper fellow may be the one.
👉 Meet Haunted House and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chakra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult male (about 5 years)
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 742-3666
Chakra is described as an amazing, big, handsome sweetheart who loves people. He adores attention, has a strong purr motor, and even enjoys belly rubs on his soft tummy. If you’re looking for a very affectionate companion who will brighten your day, Chakra sounds like a perfect fit.
👉 Meet Chakra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bubba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 742-3666
Bubba is a classic black-and-white kitty with that timeless tuxedo look. Adult cats like Bubba are often past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with their people. If you want a calm, grown-up cat, give Bubba a look.
👉 Meet Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray – Gray Kitten
- Name on listing: Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 742-3666
This tiny gray girl is listed as “Stray” and is still a baby. Kittens this age are full of curiosity and energy and will need playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love as they grow.
👉 Meet this gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray – Black Kitten
- Name on listing: Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 742-3666
This sweet black baby girl is also listed as “Stray.” With her sleek dark coat and kitten charm, she’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home instead of a shelter.
👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray – White Young Male
- Name on listing: Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 742-3666
This mostly white young male is listed as “Stray.” He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to be playful and adaptable. He’d love a family to show him what home life is all about.
👉 Meet this white young cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray – Black & White Young Female
- Name on listing: Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Columbia County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 742-3666
This young black-and-white female, listed as “Stray,” has that cute tuxedo pattern many people love. She’s at a great age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet this tuxedo youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Portage, WI, please consider visiting Columbia County Humane Society or calling (608) 742-3666 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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