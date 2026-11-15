Portage’s med-tech scene is busy right now, and Stryker is leading the way. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on work and real impact on patient care, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Portage, MI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,600 – $171,000/year

Focus: High-acuity hospital beds and support surfaces

Lead end-to-end electrical design for complex medical devices, from early research through launch. Great fit if you have 6+ years in electrical design, know EMI/EMC and safety standards, and want to mentor others while working closely with clinicians and cross-functional teams.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Portage, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,300 – $148,800/year

Focus: Robotic end effectors for surgical robots

Own electrical designs for Mako robotic end effectors, from schematics and PCB design to prototyping and system integration. Good match if you have 2+ years of experience, enjoy bench testing and troubleshooting, and want your work used in real operating rooms.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Portage, MI (on-site, commuting distance required)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (US-based, banded by location): roughly $69,500 – $144,200/year depending on market band

roughly depending on market band Focus: Product/sustaining engineering for Acute Care devices

Work on mechanical design changes and production support for hospital beds and related products. Ideal for early-career mechanical engineers (0–2 years) who are comfortable with CAD/CAE (Creo preferred) and want hands-on problem solving, root cause analysis, and prototyping.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Stryker often lists related roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.