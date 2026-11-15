Portage has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based customer service roles right now. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Portage, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30,000 – $100,000 per year

Cut hair, do shaves, and help clients feel their best in a clean, professional shop. Great fit if you have a current barber license, solid customer service skills, and want a flexible schedule with room to grow your book of business.

Employer: Jeannie Cleaning

Location: Portage, MI (in-office only)

(in-office only) Type: Full-time, 30–40 hrs/week

Pay: $20/hour (about $600–$800/week)

Be the friendly voice for a local, women-owned cleaning company—answer calls, help clients, and keep the daily schedule running smoothly. No nights, no weekends, plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and sick time for full-time staff.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Portage, MI (hybrid – 2 days/week in office)

(hybrid – 2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.58 – $29.20/hour

Help support hospitals and field teams by phone with tech and service questions, Monday–Friday 10:30am–7pm EST. This role offers a hybrid schedule, overtime as needed, 12 paid holidays, and a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.