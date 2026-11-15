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🛒 Portage, MI Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portage has a nice mix of hands-on and office-based customer service roles right now. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.
Licensed Barber
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Portage, MI (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30,000 – $100,000 per year
Cut hair, do shaves, and help clients feel their best in a clean, professional shop. Great fit if you have a current barber license, solid customer service skills, and want a flexible schedule with room to grow your book of business.
Customer Service Specialist
- Employer: Jeannie Cleaning
- Location: Portage, MI (in-office only)
- Type: Full-time, 30–40 hrs/week
- Pay: $20/hour (about $600–$800/week)
Be the friendly voice for a local, women-owned cleaning company—answer calls, help clients, and keep the daily schedule running smoothly. No nights, no weekends, plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and sick time for full-time staff.
Field Service Support Representative (Hybrid)
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Portage, MI (hybrid – 2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.58 – $29.20/hour
Help support hospitals and field teams by phone with tech and service questions, Monday–Friday 10:30am–7pm EST. This role offers a hybrid schedule, overtime as needed, 12 paid holidays, and a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can be flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.