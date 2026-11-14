Portage is busy right now with warehouse, sourcing, and operations roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: The Kendall Group

The Kendall Group Location: Portage, MI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role with a 100% employee-owned company. You’ll pick, pack, receive, restock, and load/unload trucks, using forklifts and scanners to keep the distribution center running smoothly.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Portage, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $196,700/year

Senior-level role leading strategic sourcing and supplier performance for metals/machining. Mix of office and work-from-home, global supplier strategy, contract negotiation, and cross-functional work with operations, quality, and finance.

Employer: Kalamazoo X-Ray Sales/Data Guardian

Location: Portage, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5:00 pm)

Salary: $18.00/hour

Physical, active job handling secure document shredding and warehouse work. You’ll load/unload trucks, run industrial shredders and forklifts, and help keep confidential records safe, with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles are often posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.