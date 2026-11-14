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🚚 Portage, MI Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portage is busy right now with warehouse, sourcing, and operations roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these local jobs are worth a look.
Distribution Center Associate - 3rd Shift (Sun–Thurs, 9 pm–5:30 am)
- Employer: The Kendall Group
- Location: Portage, MI
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role with a 100% employee-owned company. You’ll pick, pack, receive, restock, and load/unload trucks, using forklifts and scanners to keep the distribution center running smoothly.
Senior Sourcing Manager - Metals/Machining (Hybrid)
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Portage, MI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,000 – $196,700/year
Senior-level role leading strategic sourcing and supplier performance for metals/machining. Mix of office and work-from-home, global supplier strategy, contract negotiation, and cross-functional work with operations, quality, and finance.
Operator
- Employer: Kalamazoo X-Ray Sales/Data Guardian
- Location: Portage, MI
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5:00 pm)
- Salary: $18.00/hour
Physical, active job handling secure document shredding and warehouse work. You’ll load/unload trucks, run industrial shredders and forklifts, and help keep confidential records safe, with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles are often posted nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.