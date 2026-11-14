Portage is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from high-commission field sales to corporate marketing with strong benefits.

Here are several solid options if you’re ready to grow your income and skills.

Employer: SIR Home Improvements

SIR Home Improvements Location: Portage, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Pay: $90,000–$120,000 average first year; top performers $250,000+

Meet with pre-qualified homeowners (no cold calling or door knocking) to sell window, bath, and kitchen remodels. Comes with uncapped commission, company-set appointments, 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a chance to qualify for a company vehicle. Evening and Saturday availability is required.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Portage, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay range (US bands): ~$59,900 – $108,300+ annually (exact band depends on level/location)

Support product managers with marketing projects, market research, KPIs, and sales support for Stryker’s IVS team. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong communication and Excel/PowerPoint skills, and want a role with bonuses, 12 paid holidays, healthcare, 401(k), ESPP, and wellness programs.

Employer: Hodgson Light & Log (Hodgson Enterprises)

Location: Portage, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Hourly + commission

Help customers choose lighting, fireplaces, and indoor/outdoor furniture for new builds and remodels. Ideal if you’re outgoing, into interior design, and have some retail or customer service experience. Offers paid holidays, vacation, health & dental, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.