Portage is busy right now with cleaning and custodial work, especially for folks who don’t mind being on their feet and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Below are several solid options in Portage, MI for building and grounds–type work.

Employer: Prestigious Cleaning & Sanitation LLC.

Prestigious Cleaning & Sanitation LLC. Location: Portage, MI (serving Southwest Michigan)

Portage, MI (serving Southwest Michigan) Type: Full-Time / Part-Time

Full-Time / Part-Time Pay: $16–$18 per hour

You’ll handle apartment turnovers, detailed office cleaning, and post-construction cleanups. They provide supplies, on-the-job training, and offer health and dental insurance, PTO, and growth opportunities if you like working hard and moving up.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

ABM Industries Inc. Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Type: Part-Time

Part-Time Pay: Not listed

Part-time janitorial role doing basic cleaning, trash, restrooms, and event cleanups across assigned facilities. Good fit if you’re new to the workforce or returning, and ABM highlights training, benefits info online, and strong support for veterans.

Employer: GRBS, Inc.

GRBS, Inc. Location: Southwest Michigan region (includes Portage, MI )

Southwest Michigan region (includes ) Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM–1:30 AM, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $16 per hour + $0.40/mile mileage reimbursement

Great if you like to stay on the move—you’ll travel between schools or facilities in several nearby towns, keeping buildings clean and safe. Comes with health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), daily pay, employee discounts, and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.