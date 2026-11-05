🍽️ Portage, MI Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

Portage’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from quick service to beauty and wellness. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and staying active.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Portage, MI

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Competitive pay with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Lead the whole store operation — team, service, quality, and local marketing. This is a good fit if you want to grow your leadership skills, work 40+ hours/week, and like the idea of medical, dental, vision, life, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Taco Bob’s

Location: Portage, MI (plus Downtown Kalamazoo & Mattawan)

(plus Downtown Kalamazoo & Mattawan) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00/hour + tips

Fun, fast-paced crew role with flexible schedules, day or night shifts, and an employee discount. Great if you want steady hourly pay plus tips and don’t mind bouncing between nearby locations.

Employer: Vadala Salon and Spa

Location: Portage, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay Structure: 50% service commission + 10% retail commission, no booth rent

Established salon with strong marketing so you can focus on clients, not overhead. They cover all professional color and backbar, offer company-paid education, and provide front desk support — ideal for experienced stylists ready to grow their book.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway — momentum matters, and one application often leads to the next opportunity.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.