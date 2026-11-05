🏗️ Portage, MI engineering jobs with multiple roles at $77K+

Portage is busy right now for engineers, especially in bridges and medical devices. If you’ve got an engineering degree, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: State of Michigan (MDOT)

State of Michigan (MDOT) Location: Portage, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: State of Michigan Transportation Engineer Licensed Specialist 13 range (see posting for details)

Senior bridge role where you partner with the Region Bridge Engineer to lead the bridge program for the Southwest Region. You’ll manage inspections, project scoping, RFAs, and respond to structure emergencies, with potential remote/alternate schedule options and full state benefits.

Employer: State of Michigan (MDOT)

State of Michigan (MDOT) Location: Portage, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Transportation Engineer 9–12 range (entry through advanced – see posting)

Hands-on bridge and culvert inspection role with a mix of field and office work. Great if you’re early- to mid-career and want to build specialized bridge skills, with clear levels (9–12) and training/mentorship built in.

Employer: Stryker (OrthoTech Division)

(OrthoTech Division) Location: Portage, MI (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,700 – $129,500/year (USN range)

Senior process development role supporting new product and process introductions for medical devices. You’ll own process validation, PFMEA, equipment selection, and training, with strong benefits and bonus/retirement programs.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Portage, MI (hybrid – in office 3 days/week)

(hybrid – in office 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,700 – $129,500/year (USN range)

R&D mechanical design role working on next‑gen neurosurgical products and capital equipment. Good fit if you have 2+ years in mechanical/product development and want more ownership in design, prototyping, and verification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.