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🔬 Portage, MI Science Jobs: Multiple Lab Leadership Roles
Portage’s lab scene is busy right now, especially in pharma testing. If you’ve got GMP experience and like leading teams, these openings are worth a look.
Principal Group Leader / Group Leader IV
- Employer: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America
- Location: Portage, MI
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a GMP/GLP lab group, oversee daily operations, and guide complex client projects. This role is heavy on people leadership, CAPA investigations, and rolling out new lab technologies, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.
Scientific Manager – Chemistry
- Employer: Eurofins
- Location: Portage, MI
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
Run a GMP pharmaceutical product testing department and act as the main link between clients and lab operations. Designed for current Eurofins leaders (GL3+ and 5+ years at Eurofins) who manage stability/release programs and want to shape strategy and growth.
Group Leader
- Employer: Eurofins
- Location: Portage, MI
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role coordinating workflow, mentoring analysts, and troubleshooting methods and instruments. Good fit if you have 4+ years of lab experience, enjoy coaching others, and like driving LEAN and process improvements.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on focus areas and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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