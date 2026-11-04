📅 Portage Holiday Market to feature 30+ local vendors

📅 Shop local at the Portage Holiday Market

Support local makers and get your holiday shopping done at the Portage Holiday Market. The market will feature 30+ local entrepreneurs offering a wide mix of gifts, crafts, art, food, and more.

Vendors include Bailey’s Meats, Chelsea Eby Fine Art, Crunchy Honey Crafts, Michigan Marie Knits, Sweet Alice Dog Bakery, The Cheese People of Grand Rapids, Zazu Mushrooms, and many others.

There will also be two food trucks on site:

Cluck and Moo

V Roastery

Stop by to browse unique, locally made items and enjoy food and drinks while you shop.

(The city notice did not list the exact date, time, or location for the market, so be sure to confirm those details from the City of Portage before you go.)