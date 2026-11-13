Portage Township Schools staff were honored by the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce for their work with students and families. PTS Food Services, led by Director Dawn Kelley, received the America’s Healthiest Schools award for Improving Nutrition and Food Access, and provides free breakfast and lunch to all students plus added food support through the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana’s Weekend Backpack Program and Mobile Markets. Portage High School engineering and technology teacher and Porta-BOTZ! coach John Kappes was named Educator of the Year for leading a robotics program that won multiple tournament titles, including an Indiana state championship and a divisional national championship, and for helping students succeed in STEM in and beyond the classroom.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Portage Township School Corporation