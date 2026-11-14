Portage is busy with food manufacturing and industrial work right now, and several plants are hiring for full-time roles. Good mix of entry-level spots and higher-paying skilled jobs, many with weekly pay.

Employer: Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation Location: Portage, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Work on pumps, seals, and other precision equipment for a global manufacturer. Great fit if you like detailed hands-on work, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits and long-term growth.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc Location: Portage, IN

Type: Full-time (through staffing agency)

Full-time (through staffing agency) Pay: $14.25–$15.25/hr, weekly pay

Entry-level packaging role in a modern food plant—no experience needed, full training provided. Multiple shifts, steady work, and benefits like health insurance and paid time off.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc Location: Portage, IN

Type: Full-time , 2nd & 3rd shift

, 2nd & 3rd shift Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hr, weekly pay

Run and monitor packaging machines, handle changeovers, and keep production on track. Good for someone with mechanical aptitude or prior manufacturing/warehouse experience.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc Location: Portage, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hr, weekly pay

Walk the line checking ingredients, in-process product, and final packaging to keep quality high. Nice option if you’re detail-focused and like the idea of being the “final check” before products ship.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc Location: Portage, IN 46368

Type: Full-time , 1st, 2nd & 3rd shifts

, 1st, 2nd & 3rd shifts Pay: $20.50–$21.50/hr, weekly pay

Mix and cook batches to exact formulas, clean and maintain equipment, and keep production flowing. Higher-paying role for folks comfortable with measurements, basic computers, and following detailed instructions.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Portage plants are busy and hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.