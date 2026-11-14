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🏭 Portage, IN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings With Weekly Pay
Portage is busy with food manufacturing and industrial work right now, and several plants are hiring for full-time roles. Good mix of entry-level spots and higher-paying skilled jobs, many with weekly pay.
Precision Assembler
- Employer: Flowserve Corporation
- Location: Portage, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)
Work on pumps, seals, and other precision equipment for a global manufacturer. Great fit if you like detailed hands-on work, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits and long-term growth.
Food Production Packaging Associate
- Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc
- Location: Portage, IN
- Type: Full-time (through staffing agency)
- Pay: $14.25–$15.25/hr, weekly pay
Entry-level packaging role in a modern food plant—no experience needed, full training provided. Multiple shifts, steady work, and benefits like health insurance and paid time off.
Food Production Packaging Machinery Operator
- Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc
- Location: Portage, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd & 3rd shift
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hr, weekly pay
Run and monitor packaging machines, handle changeovers, and keep production on track. Good for someone with mechanical aptitude or prior manufacturing/warehouse experience.
Food Manufacturing Quality Assurance Line Inspector
- Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc
- Location: Portage, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hr, weekly pay
Walk the line checking ingredients, in-process product, and final packaging to keep quality high. Nice option if you’re detail-focused and like the idea of being the “final check” before products ship.
Batch Formulation Technician
- Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc
- Location: Portage, IN 46368
- Type: Full-time, 1st, 2nd & 3rd shifts
- Pay: $20.50–$21.50/hr, weekly pay
Mix and cook batches to exact formulas, clean and maintain equipment, and keep production flowing. Higher-paying role for folks comfortable with measurements, basic computers, and following detailed instructions.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Portage plants are busy and hiring now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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