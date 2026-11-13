undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Portage, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Care Roles
Portage’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from leadership roles to bedside care and home care. If you’re in nursing or caregiving, there are several solid paths here right now.
Director of Nursing (RN)
- Employer: Miller's Health Systems
- Location: Portage, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the nursing team in a senior care and rehab setting with a long-time Indiana provider. This role is ideal for an experienced RN with supervisory background who wants to manage care, mentor staff, and shape how residents are served.
CNA / HHA / Caregiver North Judson
- Employer: ComForCare Home Care
- Location: Portage, IN (field-based home care)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; range not listed
Provide in-home support so clients can stay safe and independent where they live. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, flexible schedules, and benefits like paid time off, performance bonuses, and ongoing training.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Full-time Nights
- Employer: Regency Hospital Company
- Location: Regency Hospital, Portage, IN
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7:30am)
- Salary: $37.16–$50.00/hour + night/weekend differentials
- Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus
Night-shift RN role in a critical illness recovery hospital, caring for post-ICU patients who need longer recovery. Comes with strong orientation, tuition support, student debt help, generous PTO, and full benefits, plus a clear clinical ladder.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, unit, or detail that fits your life better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.