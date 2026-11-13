Portage’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from leadership roles to bedside care and home care. If you’re in nursing or caregiving, there are several solid paths here right now.

Employer: Miller's Health Systems

Miller's Health Systems Location: Portage, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the nursing team in a senior care and rehab setting with a long-time Indiana provider. This role is ideal for an experienced RN with supervisory background who wants to manage care, mentor staff, and shape how residents are served.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care

ComForCare Home Care Location: Portage, IN (field-based home care)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; range not listed

Provide in-home support so clients can stay safe and independent where they live. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, flexible schedules, and benefits like paid time off, performance bonuses, and ongoing training.

Employer: Regency Hospital Company

Regency Hospital Company Location: Regency Hospital, Portage, IN

Type: Full-time, Nights (7pm–7:30am)

Salary: $37.16–$50.00/hour + night/weekend differentials

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus

Night-shift RN role in a critical illness recovery hospital, caring for post-ICU patients who need longer recovery. Comes with strong orientation, tuition support, student debt help, generous PTO, and full benefits, plus a clear clinical ladder.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, unit, or detail that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.