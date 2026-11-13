Portage’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings from entry-level techs to senior PEs. If you’re in design, controls, or project work, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: E Tech Group

E Tech Group Location: Portage, IN (local to Portage or Gary, IN)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead automation and control system projects for metals industry clients, from design through startup. Great fit if you have 5+ years with PLCs, drives, SCADA, and industrial automation and want a role with technical leadership, mentoring, and up to 30% travel.

Employer: E Tech Group

E Tech Group Location: Portage, IN (on-site)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling industrial control panels and small mechanical assemblies in a shop setting, with occasional field work. Good for someone with basic electrical skills, 24V controls experience, and comfort with tools and drawings who wants steady work and room to learn.

Employer: MSI Express, Inc

Location: Portage, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own small to medium engineering projects in a food manufacturing setting, from scope and design to startup and training. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Engineering or Project Management, know lean principles and CAD tools, and like balancing technical work with project management.

Employer: ESPO Corporation

Location: Portage, IN (onsite, direct-hire)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $140,000 – $180,000

High-impact role for a licensed PE designing and reviewing scaffold systems for industrial and commercial projects across multiple states. Strong match if you have 4+ years of engineering experience, scaffold design expertise, OSHA knowledge, and skills in AutoCAD/Revit/Inventor/Navisworks/Avontus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.