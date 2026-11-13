Portage has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing roles right now, from grocery to banking to apartment leasing. Good options if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Portage, IN

Portage, IN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the meat counter, keep displays full and fresh, and answer questions with a friendly attitude. This role is active and hands-on, with weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental and family care leave, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.

Employer: Living Well Homes

Living Well Homes Location: Portage, IN

Portage, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of Port Crossing Apartments, giving tours, helping people apply, and supporting current residents. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year in leasing/sales/admin, enjoy problem-solving, and like steady hours with health, dental, vision, and paid time off (must be able to work Saturdays 10–4).

Employer: Centier Bank

Location: Portage, IN (Strack & Van Til branch)

Portage, IN (Strack & Van Til branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $19.00/hour, based on experience

Front-line banking role where you help clients with deposits, withdrawals, new accounts, and digital banking, while suggesting services that fit their needs. Comes with strong perks like generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, stock ownership plan, free health clinic visits/prescriptions, and fitness benefits; branch hours are Mon–Fri 10–6, Sat 10–2.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.