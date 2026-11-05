🚌 Portage, IN Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Portage has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on shop work to regional and OTR driving. If you like being on the move (or keeping vehicles moving), these are worth a look.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Portage, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.13 – $57.24/hour (flat-rate, performance-based)

Lead the shop while tackling advanced diagnostics, drivability, and electrical work. This role comes with paid ASE certifications, day-one medical/vision/dental, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and flexible scheduling, plus ongoing training to grow your career.

Employer: Western Dairy Transport, LLC

Location: Portage, IN (I-80/I-90 corridors)

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: Average $1,400–$1,600 per week

Haul food-grade tanker freight with no-touch loads, late-model Peterbilt/Kenworth trucks, and flexible home time. You’ll get weekly pay, paid orientation, PTO, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, and 401(k) match with a carrier focused on safety and long-term driver careers.

Employer: The Larson Group Peterbilt

Location: Portage, IN

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you want to stay local and keep a steady schedule. You’ll deliver truck parts to customers, keep vehicles and the parts area tidy, and help at the counter as needed, with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental, 401(k) with employer contribution, and room to advance.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.