🏥 Portage, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Portage’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a step up.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: 3319 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$100,000/year + Clinic Director bonus

Lead an outpatient clinic while still treating patients as a licensed DPT. This role is ideal if you enjoy mentoring other therapists, growing a clinic, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, up to 20 PTO days, CEU days and reimbursement).

Employer: HomeWell Care Services of NWI (franchise)

Location: Portage, IN (in-home care)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

One-on-one, non-medical care for seniors who want to stay in their homes. Flexible schedules, fast-track hiring, paid mileage between same-day shifts, bonuses, free uniform top, and training make this a good fit if you’re compassionate and reliable (no formal license required).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Portage, IN (retail pharmacy)

Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)

Pay Range: $17.00–$27.00/hour

Schedule: Must be able to work any day, 7 am–11 pm, every weekend required

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

Support pharmacists with prescription filling, customer service, and inventory in a busy retail setting. Good option if you want pharmacy experience, flexible shifts, and access to part-time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

Location: Portage, IN (travel to other LBJI sites required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Independent PA role in an orthopedic urgent care, focused on sports medicine and general orthopedics. You’ll take histories, order and interpret tests, prescribe treatments, and work closely with an orthopedic surgeon—open to both experienced PAs and strong new grads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Portage tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.