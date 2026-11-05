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Portage

📅 Game of Tiaras at Portage High School Nov 20–22

4 days ago
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📅 Portage High School students are putting on Game of Tiaras, a fairy-tale themed show full of drama, comedy, and surprises.

Catch a performance in the East Auditorium at Portage High School (enter through Door A) on:

  • November 20 at 7 PM
  • November 21 at 7 PM
  • November 22 at 2 PM

Tickets are available online at portageperformingarts.ludus.com.

It’s a family-friendly way to support local students and enjoy a fun day or night at the theater with friends and neighbors.

More Info: Portage High School Theatre Department Presents Ga...

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