📅 Game of Tiaras at Portage High School Nov 20–22

📅 Portage High School students are putting on Game of Tiaras, a fairy-tale themed show full of drama, comedy, and surprises.

Catch a performance in the East Auditorium at Portage High School (enter through Door A) on:

November 20 at 7 PM

November 21 at 7 PM

November 22 at 2 PM

Tickets are available online at portageperformingarts.ludus.com.

It’s a family-friendly way to support local students and enjoy a fun day or night at the theater with friends and neighbors.