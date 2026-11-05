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Portage
📅 Game of Tiaras at Portage High School Nov 20–22
4 days ago
📅 Portage High School students are putting on Game of Tiaras, a fairy-tale themed show full of drama, comedy, and surprises.
Catch a performance in the East Auditorium at Portage High School (enter through Door A) on:
- November 20 at 7 PM
- November 21 at 7 PM
- November 22 at 2 PM
Tickets are available online at portageperformingarts.ludus.com.
It’s a family-friendly way to support local students and enjoy a fun day or night at the theater with friends and neighbors.
More Info: Portage High School Theatre Department Presents Ga...
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