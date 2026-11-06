🚨 Drone battery sparks near-fire at Portage recycling facility

🚨 Don’t put batteries in your recycling or trash

Staff at the Portage County recycling facility stopped a fire after a battery-powered drone was mistakenly put in the recycling. Its lithium-ion battery overheated and caught fire, but workers saw the smoke and removed it before it spread.

This is a strong reminder: never place batteries or battery-powered devices in curbside recycling or trash. They can overheat, start fires in trucks and facilities, and put workers at risk.

Instead, residents should:

Recycle battery-powered devices with other electronics , or

, or Remove the batteries and recycle them separately at approved locations like our county facility, Staples, BatteriesPlus, or Lowe’s.

Proper disposal helps keep employees, facilities, and the whole community safe.

Learn more about Portage County Solid Waste at https://www.co.portage.wi.gov/396/Solid-Waste or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.