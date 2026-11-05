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Ravenna

Drive-thru food pantry in Ravenna Nov. 5

3 days ago
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The Portage County Health District is holding a drive-thru pop-up food pantry at 999 East Main Street in Ravenna on 2026-11-05 from 1:00–3:00pm, offering fresh, healthy food in partnership with the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. The pop-up pantry takes place on the first Thursday of each month, and residents can also find food help in Portage County on the PCHD Food Resource Dashboard: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/c92774ced7894f37a7bc069400a237c0

This content is adapted from materials provided by Portage County Health District

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