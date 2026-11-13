Port Wentworth has a few solid building and grounds roles open right now, from hands-on maintenance to event and warehouse cleaning.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential Location: Port Wentworth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay with bonus)

Multifamily apartment maintenance role with full benefits, matching 401k, PTO, 11 paid holidays, and big growth potential. Great fit if you have skills in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting, pool care, or carpentry and want a fast-paced, team-focused place.

Employer: Pritchard Industries (Pritchard Sports & Entertainment Group)

Pritchard Industries (Pritchard Sports & Entertainment Group) Location: Port Wentworth, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00/hour

Event-based cleaning at the Ghost Pirates Ice Cove, handling vacuuming, mopping, trash, restrooms, and break rooms. Good for someone who wants flexible, part-time work with potential for advancement and doesn’t mind being on their feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: NFI

Location: Port Wentworth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time custodial role keeping a terminal and company grounds clean and safe using brooms, scrubbers, sweepers, and vacuums. You’ll handle trash removal, restocking restrooms, moving office furniture, basic grounds work, and safety reporting—best if you have prior cleaning experience and strong attention to detail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.