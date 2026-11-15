Port Washington has some very sweet pups waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these dogs are babies, so they’ll need families ready for training, patience, and lots of love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Ellie is a small mixed-breed puppy with a rich brown coat. As a baby, she’ll need basic training and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet ELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Flapjack is a medium-sized mixed-breed puppy with a soft tan/fawn coat. He’s young and ready to learn all the basics with his new family.

👉 Meet Flapjack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Star is a small black mixed-breed puppy. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new people.

👉 Meet STAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Hermione is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a white coat. She’s young and will benefit from a family ready to teach her good manners and routines.

👉 Meet Hermione and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Berry is a small brown/chocolate mixed-breed puppy. She’s ready to grow up with a family who can give her time, training, and love.

👉 Meet BERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Little Bit is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a tan/fawn coat. He’ll need a patient home ready for puppy training and play.

👉 Meet LITTLE BIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Trinity is a medium mixed-breed baby boy. Details on his coloring are not listed, so checking his online profile or visiting the shelter is the best way to get to know him.

👉 Meet Trinity and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Wishbone is a small mixed-breed puppy with a white and brown/chocolate coat. He’s ready to start life with a family who can guide him through puppyhood.

👉 Meet WISHBONE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Stitch is a medium tan/fawn mixed-breed puppy. She’s at a great age to learn house rules and bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Carmel is a small mixed-breed puppy with a white and brown/chocolate coat. She’s looking for a home ready for puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet CARMEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Opal is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a black and white coat. She’s ready to grow up with a family who can give her structure and affection.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (mix)

Australian Cattle Dog (mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

George is a baby Australian Cattle Dog mix, a breed known for being active and smart. He’ll do best with a family ready for exercise, training, and mental play.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington or calling (516) 883-7575 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.