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🐶 Playful Puppies & Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Port Washington
Port Washington has some very sweet pups waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these dogs are babies, so they’ll need families ready for training, patience, and lots of love.
NCR9205 ELLIE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Ellie is a small mixed-breed puppy with a rich brown coat. As a baby, she’ll need basic training and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet ELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9223 Flapjack
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Flapjack is a medium-sized mixed-breed puppy with a soft tan/fawn coat. He’s young and ready to learn all the basics with his new family.
👉 Meet Flapjack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9206 STAR
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Star is a small black mixed-breed puppy. She’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding closely with her new people.
👉 Meet STAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9217 Hermione
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Hermione is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a white coat. She’s young and will benefit from a family ready to teach her good manners and routines.
👉 Meet Hermione and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9208 BERRY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Berry is a small brown/chocolate mixed-breed puppy. She’s ready to grow up with a family who can give her time, training, and love.
👉 Meet BERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9212 LITTLE BIT
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Little Bit is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a tan/fawn coat. He’ll need a patient home ready for puppy training and play.
👉 Meet LITTLE BIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9224 Trinity
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Trinity is a medium mixed-breed baby boy. Details on his coloring are not listed, so checking his online profile or visiting the shelter is the best way to get to know him.
👉 Meet Trinity and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9210 WISHBONE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Wishbone is a small mixed-breed puppy with a white and brown/chocolate coat. He’s ready to start life with a family who can guide him through puppyhood.
👉 Meet WISHBONE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9220 Stitch
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Stitch is a medium tan/fawn mixed-breed puppy. She’s at a great age to learn house rules and bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9207 CARMEL
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Carmel is a small mixed-breed puppy with a white and brown/chocolate coat. She’s looking for a home ready for puppy energy and training.
👉 Meet CARMEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9228 Opal
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Opal is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a black and white coat. She’s ready to grow up with a family who can give her structure and affection.
👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9234 George
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (mix)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
George is a baby Australian Cattle Dog mix, a breed known for being active and smart. He’ll do best with a family ready for exercise, training, and mental play.
👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington or calling (516) 883-7575 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.