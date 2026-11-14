Port Washington is busy right now with solid finance and accounting openings, from hands-on bookkeeping to high-level commercial strategy. Here are several standout roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Denbright Dental Labs

Location: Port Washington, NY (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle accounts payable, inventory/purchasing, and payroll, so your days stay varied and busy. This role is great if you have 2–4 years of experience, know tools like NetSuite/Zimbus, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Palm Bay International

Location: Port Washington, NY / New York, NY (home base Port Washington)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000

Lead commercial finance for a major wine and spirits portfolio, partnering with sales and brand teams on P&L performance, pricing, trade spend, and ROI analysis. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in finance, strong Excel and BI skills, and want a role that mixes numbers with relationship-building.

Employer: Pall Corporation (Danaher)

Location: Port Washington, NY (on-site; also offered in Harbourgate, UK)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $180,000 + bonus eligible

Senior role partnering with VP of Sales and global leaders on forecasting, budgeting, pricing, and performance reporting across Americas & EMEA. Best fit for someone with 10–15 years of progressive accounting/FP&A experience who enjoys high-impact, data-heavy work in a global life sciences company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Port Washington employers are hiring now, and good finance talent moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.