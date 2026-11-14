Port Washington has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, cozy home. All of these babies are at North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Naranjita is a bright orange baby who’s hard to miss. If you’ve been dreaming of a classic orange kitty, she could be the one.

👉 Meet Naranjita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Oppa is a handsome brown tabby boy with classic stripes. He’s a young kitten, ready to learn all about family life.

👉 Meet Oppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Glasgow is a sleek black kitten boy. If you love shiny black cats, this little guy might be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Glasgow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Edinburgh is another beautiful all-black baby, this time a little girl. She’s ready for a safe home where she can grow and play.

👉 Meet Edinburgh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Clawdeen Wolf is a cream-colored baby with a fun name and a soft look. Check her listing for more about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Clawdeen Wolf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Boo is a cream/ivory boy kitten who looks soft and cuddly. He’s waiting at NSALA for someone to take him home.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Julep is a striking black and white kitten girl. If you love tuxedo-style markings, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Julep and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) at (516) 883-7575 or visit their website to learn about adoption fees, vaccines, and how to apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.