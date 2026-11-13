Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Port Washington, NY? These adoptable dogs at North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) are hoping to meet their future families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) , Port Washington, NY

, Port Washington, NY Phone: (516) 883-7575

Louise is a young black-and-white mixed breed puppy, the perfect age to start training and bonding with her new family. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of love, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Louise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Diamond is another sweet black-and-white puppy looking for a loving home. She’s young, eager to learn, and ready to grow up with a family who will guide her.

👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Forest is a Great Dane mix puppy, likely to grow into a tall, impressive companion. If you love big dogs and have room in your home and heart, Forest could be a great match.

👉 Meet Forest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Finegan is another Great Dane mix pup with a lovely tan and white coat. He’s at the perfect age to start socialization and basic training with his new family.

👉 Meet Finegan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

Wonder is a black Lab mix puppy, a great choice for families who enjoy an active, trainable dog. He’s ready to learn, play, and become someone’s best friend.

👉 Meet Wonder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) – Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Canine Adoption Center, Port Washington, NY

– Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Canine Adoption Center, Port Washington, NY Phone: (516) 883-7575

Bull Dozer is one of the many puppies waiting to meet you at NSALA’s Lewyt Canine Adoption Center. He’s a large mixed-breed pup with a tan and white coat, looking for a family ready for puppy fun and training.

👉 Meet Bull Dozer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) at (516) 883-7575 to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.