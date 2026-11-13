undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Puppies and Gentle Dogs Ready to Adopt in Port Washington
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Port Washington, NY? These adoptable dogs at North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) are hoping to meet their future families soon.
NCR9230 Louise
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), Port Washington, NY
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Louise is a young black-and-white mixed breed puppy, the perfect age to start training and bonding with her new family. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of love, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Louise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9229 Diamond
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Diamond is another sweet black-and-white puppy looking for a loving home. She’s young, eager to learn, and ready to grow up with a family who will guide her.
👉 Meet Diamond and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9214 Forest
- Breed: Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Forest is a Great Dane mix puppy, likely to grow into a tall, impressive companion. If you love big dogs and have room in your home and heart, Forest could be a great match.
👉 Meet Forest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9213 Finegan
- Breed: Great Dane / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Finegan is another Great Dane mix pup with a lovely tan and white coat. He’s at the perfect age to start socialization and basic training with his new family.
👉 Meet Finegan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NCR9231 Wonder
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Wonder is a black Lab mix puppy, a great choice for families who enjoy an active, trainable dog. He’s ready to learn, play, and become someone’s best friend.
👉 Meet Wonder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
R169004 Bull Dozer
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) – Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Canine Adoption Center, Port Washington, NY
- Phone: (516) 883-7575
Bull Dozer is one of the many puppies waiting to meet you at NSALA’s Lewyt Canine Adoption Center. He’s a large mixed-breed pup with a tan and white coat, looking for a family ready for puppy fun and training.
👉 Meet Bull Dozer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) at (516) 883-7575 to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.