🐶 Playful Puppies & a Loyal Shepherd Ready for Adoption in Port Washington

Port Washington has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your home, these pups are waiting just for you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult (about 2 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Weight: About 77 pounds

About Shelter: The Shelter Connection at the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter

Phone: (516) 869-6311

About Bubu:

Bubu is a handsome, big-hearted German Shepherd with lots of energy and potential. He didn’t get much socialization in his previous home, so he’s still learning how to handle the world—especially around other dogs. The shelter team is actively working with him and helping him build his skills.

Bubu will do best with an adopter who:

Understands the German Shepherd breed

Can give him structure, training, and exercise

Is patient and willing to continue his socialization

If you’re looking for a smart, active dog to grow and train with, Bubu could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Bubu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)

Mutt (mixed breed) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

About Kane:

AK1068 Kane is a young mixed-breed puppy, full of that classic puppy charm and curiosity. As a baby, he’ll need all the basics—house training, manners, and gentle guidance—but he has his whole life ahead of him to learn and love.

He’s a great choice if you:

Want to raise a dog from puppyhood

Can commit time to training and socialization

Are ready for puppy energy and playtime

👉 Meet AK1068 Kane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: North Shore Animal League America (NSALA)

Phone: (516) 883-7575

About Spot:

TX4626 Spot is one of the adorable puppies waiting at the Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Canine Adoption Center on the Port Washington campus. She’s a medium-sized terrier mix in the making, with a bright future ahead of her.

Spot is ideal if you:

Love terrier energy and spunk

Can provide training, play, and structure

Want to visit the campus and meet several puppies in person

You can stop by the NSALA campus to meet Spot and her puppy friends in person.

👉 Meet TX4626 Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Port Washington, NY, consider visiting these shelters, meeting the dogs, and sharing this post with friends and neighbors. Your share or visit could be the reason one of these pups finds a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.