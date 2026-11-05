History of the Victoria Hotel in Port Washington

A busy hotel once stood where Starbucks and the Port Plaza building are now located in Port Washington. The Victoria Hotel, built in 1905 at the corner of Main Street (then called Flower Hill Avenue) and Haven Avenue, served commuters and tourists coming by the Long Island Railroad, and offered a bar and restaurant, bowling alley, pool parlor, and access to a ballroom called Victoria Hall. The hotel operated for 23 years as a social center, sometimes drawing rowdy crowds, before it was torn down in 1928 to make way for the Port Plaza building that still stands on the site today.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Port Washington Public Library