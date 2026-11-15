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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Port Townsend Today
Port Townsend neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need pet gear, storage, or furniture, take a look below.
Plush Dog Bed (Navy Blue)
Item: Plush dog bed in navy blue
Condition: Zipper needs to be replaced
Size: Approx 28” x 45”
Location: Uptown South, Port Townsend, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Soft, roomy bed for a medium to large dog. Great if you don’t mind fixing or replacing the zipper.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stackable Storage Bins (Set of 8)
Item: Stackable storage bins
Quantity: Eight total
Colors: Blue and beige
Location: Uptown South, Port Townsend, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy bins for closets, garage, or craft supplies. Stackable design helps save space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Floral Pattern Sofa
Item: Floral pattern sofa
Condition: Good condition and comfortable
Location: Fort Worden, Port Townsend, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Cozy couch with a floral design, nice for a living room or guest space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Port Townsend tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.