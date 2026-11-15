Port Townsend neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need pet gear, storage, or furniture, take a look below.

Item: Plush dog bed in navy blue

Condition: Zipper needs to be replaced

Size: Approx 28” x 45”

Location: Uptown South, Port Townsend, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Soft, roomy bed for a medium to large dog. Great if you don’t mind fixing or replacing the zipper.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stackable storage bins

Quantity: Eight total

Colors: Blue and beige

Location: Uptown South, Port Townsend, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy bins for closets, garage, or craft supplies. Stackable design helps save space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Floral pattern sofa

Condition: Good condition and comfortable

Location: Fort Worden, Port Townsend, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Cozy couch with a floral design, nice for a living room or guest space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Port Townsend tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.