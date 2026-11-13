Port Townsend’s landscaping scene is busy, and a few local crews are growing. These are steady, year‑round outdoor jobs with paid time off.

Employer: Soundscape

Soundscape Location: Port Townsend & Port Ludlow, WA

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $26–$30/hour

Benefits: Paid time off (vacation + sick leave)

Lead a small crew doing natural, pesticide‑free landscaping. You’ll run mowers and trimmers, do a lot of hand‑pruning and hand‑weeding, plan daily work, and talk with clients on site. Good fit if you like quality, detailed work outdoors and have some crew or equipment experience.

Employer: Soundscape

Soundscape Location: Port Townsend & Port Ludlow, WA

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $19–$23/hour to start

Benefits: Paid time off (vacation + sick leave)

Hands‑on outdoor job with on‑the‑job training. You’ll help with pruning, weeding, mowing, and general yard care using hand tools and light equipment. Great if you want steady work outside, don’t mind all‑weather days, and want to learn landscaping from the ground up.

If you’re ready to work hard outside and grow your skills, these could be solid long‑term spots. Click a listing that fits you and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.