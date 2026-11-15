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Port St Lucie
🍽️ Port St. Lucie Food Jobs: Multiple Openings at Tail-Gators
5 days ago
Port St. Lucie’s restaurant scene is busy, and Tail-Gators is hiring now. Good options here if you like fast-paced kitchens and steady shifts.
Line Cook – Tail-gator's Saint Lucie West
- Employer: Tail-Gators Brews & Grill
- Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL (Saint Lucie West)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not stated)
This role is all about cooking menu items to spec, keeping your station clean, and working with a tight kitchen team. Good fit if you’re energetic, love cooking, and want to grow your skills—even if you’re just starting out.
Cook – Tail-Gators Brews & Grill
- Employer: Tail-Gators Brews & Grill
- Location: 1500 NW Courtyard Cir, Port Saint Lucie, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Not stated
You’ll set up workstations, prep ingredients, and cook dishes to house standards while following health and safety rules. Best for someone with prior cook experience who’s detail-focused and comfortable with kitchen equipment.
Dishwasher – Tail-gator's Saint Lucie West
- Employer: Tail-Gators Brews & Grill
- Location: 1500 NW Courtyard Cir, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Not stated
Keep the heart of the kitchen moving by washing dishes, glassware, and pots, and keeping the dish area clean and organized. A solid entry role if you’re reliable, hard-working, and want to get your foot in the door in restaurant work.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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