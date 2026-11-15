Port St. Lucie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospitals adding staff across many roles. Here are several local openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Sunshine Therapies, LLC

Sunshine Therapies, LLC Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL (pediatric settings across St. Lucie, Martin & Indian River Counties)

(pediatric settings across St. Lucie, Martin & Indian River Counties) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $55.00 – $60.00 per hour

Work with kids in schools, clinics, and other pediatric settings, helping them reach speech and language goals. Flexible scheduling, a supportive team, and admin help with scheduling and billing make this a solid fit if you want hands-on pediatric work.

Employer: Sunshine Therapies, LLC

Sunshine Therapies, LLC Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL (pediatric settings across St. Lucie, Martin & Indian River Counties)

(pediatric settings across St. Lucie, Martin & Indian River Counties) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour

Great role if you’re a licensed SLPA who loves working with children and wants steady hours and growth. You’ll support SLPs in schools and clinics with a flexible schedule and strong office support.

Employer: A-Line Staffing Solutions (MinuteClinic site)

(MinuteClinic site) Location: Port St. Lucie, FL

Type: Full-time, Contract (about 38 hours/week , onsite)

(about , onsite) Pay: Not listed

Provide evidence-based primary and family care in a clinic setting, from assessments and diagnosis to chronic disease management and health counseling. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of NP experience in primary or urgent care and want a busy, autonomous role with a set weekly schedule.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital

Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL

Type: PRN (as-needed; 7:00 AM – 7:30 PM or 7:00 PM – 7:30 AM )

(as-needed; or ) Pay: Not listed

Mix of front-desk, unit clerk, and basic patient care in a fast-paced ER. Good fit if you have BLS, some patient care or customer service experience, and want to get your foot in the door with Cleveland Clinic while building hands-on hospital skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.