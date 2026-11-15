Port St. Lucie has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. Here are a few friendly faces from our local shelter who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Contact: (772) 238-5631

Cove is a handsome young gray boy with a sleek coat and a lot of life ahead of him. With his lower adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to add a feline friend to your home.

👉 Meet Cove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Contact: (772) 238-5631

Splash is a brown/chocolate kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Splash could be your match.

👉 Meet Splash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Contact: (772) 238-5631

Mahi is a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can play, nap, and learn the ropes of being a house cat.

👉 Meet Mahi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Port St. Lucie, FL, please consider visiting the Humane Society of St. Lucie County or calling (772) 238-5631 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.