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🐱 Playful Port St. Lucie Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Port St. Lucie has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. Here are a few friendly faces from our local shelter who would love to meet you.
Cove
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
- Contact: (772) 238-5631
Cove is a handsome young gray boy with a sleek coat and a lot of life ahead of him. With his lower adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to add a feline friend to your home.
👉 Meet Cove and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Splash
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
- Contact: (772) 238-5631
Splash is a brown/chocolate kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Splash could be your match.
👉 Meet Splash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mahi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
- Contact: (772) 238-5631
Mahi is a sleek black kitten looking for a safe, loving home where she can play, nap, and learn the ropes of being a house cat.
👉 Meet Mahi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Port St. Lucie, FL, please consider visiting the Humane Society of St. Lucie County or calling (772) 238-5631 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.