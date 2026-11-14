Port St. Lucie’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new venues and steady retail traffic creating solid front-of-house and back-of-house openings.

Here are several local roles hiring now if you like working with people, food, and fun environments.

Employer: PopStroke

PopStroke Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen at a high-energy entertainment and dining venue. You’ll run daily back-of-house operations, manage inventory and food quality, build and coach the kitchen team, and keep standards high for safety, cleanliness, and ticket times.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Port St Lucie, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $16.75/hour (weekly pay)

Hands-on deli role slicing meats and cheeses, preparing party trays, and helping members choose what they need. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, and access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase options (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL

Type: Overnight shift (11pm–7am)

Overnight shift (11pm–7am) Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off

Overnight front desk role mixing guest service with light accounting. You’ll handle check-ins and check-outs, answer calls, process reservations, and run nightly audit reports to balance the books.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality skills transfer well, and local employers often promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.