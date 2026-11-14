Port St. Lucie has a nice mix of in-store and on-the-road retail roles right now, from gas stations to pool supplies to snack brands.

Below are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Port St. Lucie, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role focused on greeting shoppers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, being on your feet, and working with a large retail team.

Note: A second Ross posting is essentially the same role, so it’s not listed twice here.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL (local territory)

Type: Likely full-time (route-based)

Likely full-time (route-based) Pay: $18–$21/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

You’ll drive a route to grocery and convenience stores, stock and rotate popular snack brands, build displays, and work with store managers. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, plus benefits, 401(k) match, and weekly pay option.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Port St. Lucie, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $16.00/hour

Run the BJ’s gas station: help members at the pumps, handle payments, monitor equipment, and keep the area clean and safe. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Leslie's Poolmart

Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Part-time lead role in a pool supply store, helping run the shop, support sales, keep the store clean and merchandised, and assist with opening/closing and deposits. Great step up if you have at least a year of retail experience and want leadership duties without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.