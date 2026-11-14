Port St. Lucie has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and green. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay active and work around homes, hospitals, and local businesses.

Employer: TruGreen

TruGreen Location: Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: About $850–$1,200 per week (hourly + bonuses for qualifying specialists)

Work outdoors treating lawns, driving a company vehicle, and helping customers get greener yards. Includes paid training, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and room to move up if you like the green industry.

Employer: HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Location: Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep hospital patient rooms and public areas clean and safe. Role comes with access to big-hospital perks like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and more, plus a stable healthcare setting.

Employer: For Him Cleaning Services

Location: Port St. Lucie & Treasure Coast (Vero Beach to Jupiter)

Port St. Lucie & Treasure Coast (Vero Beach to Jupiter) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17–$20 per hour (plus tips and bonus programs)

Clean homes, vacation rentals, and some commercial sites with a flexible schedule and weekly pay. Company provides all supplies and uniforms, offers bonus programs, paid vacation, and promotion opportunities for techs who want to grow into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.