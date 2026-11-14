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🐱 Sweet Port St. Lucie Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Port St. Lucie, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County for someone to bring them home.
Maisy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
- Phone: (772) 238-5631
Maisy is a lovely young girl with a mostly white coat who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home. Her affordable adoption fee includes the care she’s received at the shelter so far.
👉 Meet Maisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gill
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
- Phone: (772) 238-5631
Gill is a handsome gray/blue adult cat with a very budget-friendly adoption fee. If you’re looking for a more settled kitty, Gill could be a great match.
👉 Meet Gill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Creamsicle
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County
- Phone: (772) 238-5631
Creamsicle is a young Siamese mix with a mostly white coat and that classic Siamese charm. He’s waiting patiently for someone to give him a cozy home.
👉 Meet Creamsicle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Port St. Lucie area, consider visiting the Humane Society of St. Lucie County or giving them a call at (772) 238-5631 to learn more about these wonderful cats and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.