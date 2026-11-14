Looking for a new feline friend in Port St. Lucie, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Phone: (772) 238-5631

Maisy is a lovely young girl with a mostly white coat who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home. Her affordable adoption fee includes the care she’s received at the shelter so far.

👉 Meet Maisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Phone: (772) 238-5631

Gill is a handsome gray/blue adult cat with a very budget-friendly adoption fee. If you’re looking for a more settled kitty, Gill could be a great match.

👉 Meet Gill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Phone: (772) 238-5631

Creamsicle is a young Siamese mix with a mostly white coat and that classic Siamese charm. He’s waiting patiently for someone to give him a cozy home.

👉 Meet Creamsicle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Port St. Lucie area, consider visiting the Humane Society of St. Lucie County or giving them a call at (772) 238-5631 to learn more about these wonderful cats and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.