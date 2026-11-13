Looking for a new feline friend in Port St. Lucie, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

All cats below are from the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. Please call (772) 238-5631 to confirm availability or ask questions.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Phone: (772) 238-5631

Dip is a tiny gray sweetheart looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens like Dip do best with gentle handling and plenty of playtime.

👉 Meet Dip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Phone: (772) 238-5631

Mango is an adorable orange kitten who would love a family to call her own. She’ll need kitten-safe toys, regular vet care, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Mango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Phone: (772) 238-5631

Beluga is a handsome young gray boy who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. A great choice if you want a younger cat without all the baby kitten chaos.

👉 Meet Beluga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Phone: (772) 238-5631

Skipper is a mostly white young cat who would love a calm, caring home. She’s a nice option if you want a cat who’s still young but a bit more settled than a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Skipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of St. Lucie County

Phone: (772) 238-5631

Orchid is a tiny orange kitten ready to blossom in a forever home. She’ll need patient training, playtime, and regular vet visits as she grows.

👉 Meet Orchid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Port St. Lucie area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please visit or call the Humane Society of St. Lucie County at (772) 238-5631 and ask about these wonderful cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.