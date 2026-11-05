🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Below are several solid options, from banking to car care to flexible merchandising work.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Port St. Lucie, FL (Prima Vista at US 1 Branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Lead the teller team, coach others, and handle daily customer transactions in a busy branch. Great fit if you have 1+ year of banking or cash-handling experience, like mentoring coworkers, and can spot sales and referral opportunities. Bilingual Spanish is preferred, and PNC offers a strong benefits package with health, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 400 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34984

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)

Work in a fast-paced convenience store where you’ll run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp. Schedules are flexible (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), with weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, and 401(k) match. Good for anyone who enjoys variety, talking with people, and wants room to grow.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL (multiple retail locations)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Support different retail stores during busy seasons and special projects by stocking shelves, setting up displays, and checking product presentation. You’ll work mostly on your own, travel between stores, and use a smartphone app to get and report assignments. Includes access to flexible schedules, 401(k), health options, and paid time off if eligible.

Employer: Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Location: Port Saint Lucie, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + annual bonus)

Hands-on role cleaning vehicle interiors and giving guests a fast, friendly car wash experience. Expect lots of movement—vacuuming, wiping, detailing, and working outdoors between 7:00am–9:00pm, any day of the week. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities, ideal if you like physical work and a team vibe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; these roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.