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🏥 Port St. Lucie Healthcare: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring
Port St. Lucie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to cancer care and in‑home support. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
Medical Hematologist/Oncologist – Stuart/Port St. Lucie
- Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
- Location: Port St. Lucie / Stuart, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)
Join a thriving coastal oncology practice with access to cutting‑edge clinical trials and a partnership track. You’ll handle outpatient clinics, research, chemo supervision, and inpatient consults, with comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, CME support, and no FL state income tax.
Ultrasound Technologist
- Employer: HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Location: Port St. Lucie, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital‑based role performing a variety of diagnostic ultrasounds, including Doppler, abdominal, and OB. Comes with strong HCA benefits (medical, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, paid time off) in a 282‑bed, award‑winning hospital serving the Treasure Coast.
Spanish CNA/HHA – Mon–Fri 9am–1pm (34987)
- Employer: Parx Home Health Care
- Location: Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
- Type: Contract, in‑home care
- Pay: From $19.00/hour
Perfect if you want steady daytime hours and speak Spanish. Provide companionship and help with daily activities for older adults at home, with flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and meaningful one‑on‑one work.
Medical Dosimetrist
- Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
- Location: Port St. Lucie, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Plan and calculate advanced radiation therapy treatments (IMRT, VMAT, SBRT, SRS) under the direction of a physicist and radiation oncologist. Great fit if you’re MDCB certified/eligible and want career growth, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and a research‑driven environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s more flexibility than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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