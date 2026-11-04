🏥 Port St. Lucie Healthcare: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring

Port St. Lucie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to cancer care and in‑home support. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Location: Port St. Lucie / Stuart, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Join a thriving coastal oncology practice with access to cutting‑edge clinical trials and a partnership track. You’ll handle outpatient clinics, research, chemo supervision, and inpatient consults, with comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, CME support, and no FL state income tax.

Employer: HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Location: Port St. Lucie, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital‑based role performing a variety of diagnostic ultrasounds, including Doppler, abdominal, and OB. Comes with strong HCA benefits (medical, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, paid time off) in a 282‑bed, award‑winning hospital serving the Treasure Coast.

Employer: Parx Home Health Care

Location: Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Type: Contract, in‑home care

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Perfect if you want steady daytime hours and speak Spanish. Provide companionship and help with daily activities for older adults at home, with flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and meaningful one‑on‑one work.

Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Location: Port St. Lucie, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Plan and calculate advanced radiation therapy treatments (IMRT, VMAT, SBRT, SRS) under the direction of a physicist and radiation oncologist. Great fit if you’re MDCB certified/eligible and want career growth, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and a research‑driven environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there’s more flexibility than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.