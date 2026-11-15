📅 Holiday Festival of Trees runs Nov 20–Dec 12, 2026

Celebrate the season at the 2026 Festival of Trees at The Joe Center for the Arts, 201 Reid Ave., Port Saint Joe, FL 32456.

The festival kicks off with an opening reception on November 20 from 6:00–8:00 PM ET and continues daily from November 20 through December 12, 2026.

Stroll through festive tree displays and creative holiday decorations while helping support The Joe Center for the Arts and its year-round educational and cultural programs.

If you’re looking for a cozy local holiday outing, add this to your calendar and stop by during the festival dates.