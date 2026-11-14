Port St. Joe has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a family to love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these three are hoping you’ll take a closer look.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior male

male Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Brown/chocolate with tan Shelter: St. Joseph Bay Humane Society

Phone: (850) 227-1103

Waylon is a medium-sized senior mixed-breed boy with a handsome brown-and-tan coat. He’s looking for a calm, loving home where he can enjoy his golden years in comfort. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage.

If you have room in your heart for an older gentleman, Waylon could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Waylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult male

male Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper

Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper Shelter: St. Joseph Bay Humane Society

Phone: (850) 227-1103

Cowboy is a striking adult mixed-breed dog with a beautiful salt-and-pepper coat. As an adult, he’s likely got some basic manners and is ready to fit into a home that can give him structure, exercise, and affection.

If you’re looking for a solid companion who’s past the puppy phase but still active, Cowboy may be the one.

👉 Meet Cowboy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Age: Baby (female puppy)

(female puppy) Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: St. Joseph Bay Humane Society

Phone: (850) 227-1103

Ginger is a young hound mix puppy with a soft tan coat and big potential. As a baby, she’ll need training, patience, and plenty of playtime, but she’ll reward you with years of love and loyalty.

If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Ginger could grow up to be your best friend.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call St. Joseph Bay Humane Society at (850) 227-1103 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.