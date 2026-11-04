🏥 Port Royal, SC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Port Royal’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from labs to senior care to retail pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and build your career in care.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Port Royal, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:45am–4:45pm, rotating Saturdays

Draw blood and collect specimens in a patient service center or client office while being the “face” of Labcorp. This role offers a quarterly performance bonus plan, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, stock purchase plan), and clear paths to grow your lab career.

Employer: Navion Senior Solutions

Location: Port Royal, SC

Type: Part-time (3rd shift, every other weekend)

Work in an assisted living community, handling medication administration and resident care oversight for seniors. This role is great if you like a team setting and night shifts, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO for full-time roles, disability and life insurance, plus career advancement opportunities.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Port Royal, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

Application window expected to close by: 12/14/2026

Perfect for 3rd year pharmacy students who want real-world retail pharmacy experience and a path toward a pharmacist role. You’ll support prescription processing, patient counseling (under a pharmacist), immunizations where allowed, and learn store and district operations, with access to a competitive pay and benefits mix.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.