📅 Dog Man Party at Port Orchard Public Market

Dog Man fans are getting a special celebration in Port Orchard!

Come celebrate the release of Dog Man: A Sprinkle in Time with games, crafts, and giveaways.

When: Open 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event

Where: Port Orchard Public Market, in the common area between Salmonberry Books and Good Stuff Grocery

Host: Kitsap Regional Library (contact: Chelsea Pemberton)

Drop in anytime during event hours to enjoy Dog Man–themed fun with your kids and other fans.