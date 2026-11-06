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Port Orchard
📅 Dog Man Party at Port Orchard Public Market
9 days ago
📅 Dog Man Party at Port Orchard Public Market
Dog Man fans are getting a special celebration in Port Orchard!
Come celebrate the release of Dog Man: A Sprinkle in Time with games, crafts, and giveaways.
When: Open 10:00am–7:00pm on the day of the event
Where: Port Orchard Public Market, in the common area between Salmonberry Books and Good Stuff Grocery
Host: Kitsap Regional Library (contact: Chelsea Pemberton)
Drop in anytime during event hours to enjoy Dog Man–themed fun with your kids and other fans.
More Info: Dog Man Party! | Kitsap Regional Library | BiblioC...
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