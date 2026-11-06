⚠️ Port Orchard weekday ferry schedule & Annapolis service halt

🚧 Port Orchard–Bremerton ferry schedule & Annapolis update

The Port Orchard Foot Ferry has an updated weekday schedule effective Nov. 11 between Port Orchard Ferry Dock and Bremerton Ferry Dock, running roughly every 30 minutes from 4:25 AM to 8:42 PM from Port Orchard, with return trips from 4:45 AM to 9:00 PM from Bremerton.

The Annapolis Foot Ferry is canceled until further notice because of mechanical issues. Riders from Annapolis will need to use other options; Port Orchard Ferry is running extra weekday sailings (listed above).

Parking options:

Port Orchard: Paid parking at Lot 4 downtown via ParkMobile . Questions: Port of Bremerton–Port Orchard Marina, 360-876-5535 .

Paid parking at downtown via . Questions: . Bremerton: Several paid parking options downtown.

Several paid parking options downtown. Annapolis: Paid parking at the Annapolis Ferry Dock is $7.00 daily, collected 24/7. Pay at the terminal with debit/credit, or via ParkWhiz app/website using your stall number. Monthly permits sold at 10 Washington Avenue (Bremerton Transportation Center); permits don’t guarantee a space.

Free option: Kitsap Transit offers free Park & Ride lots across Kitsap County with bus service to ferry terminals.