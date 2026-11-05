🍽️ Port Orchard bakery hiring multiple front & back-of-house roles

Port Orchard’s food scene is growing, and this local French bakery is a big part of it. If you love great coffee, fresh bread, and pastries, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wilson Patisserie

Wilson Patisserie Location: Port Orchard, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work side-by-side with the Executive Pastry Chef in a woman-owned French bakery, handling daily pastry production, croissants, brioche, and more. Great fit if you’re an experienced pastry pro who likes hands-on work, early mornings, and taking ownership of your station.

Employer: Wilson Patisserie

Wilson Patisserie Location: Port Orchard, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Run the evening bake and get the bakery ready for morning service, working mostly on your own. Ideal if you have strong bread and pastry skills, like quiet evening shifts, and want paid time off plus an employee discount.

Employer: Wilson Patisserie

Wilson Patisserie Location: Port Orchard, WA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour plus tips (range set by employer)

Make espresso drinks, serve pastries, and keep the café feeling warm and welcoming. Good for someone with strong customer service skills; barista experience is a plus but not required, and you get paid training, PTO, and an employee discount.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.