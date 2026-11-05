Mentors Needed for Boys in Volusia and Flagler

No Longer Fatherless is seeking adult mentors for boys from fatherless homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties, Florida. The group trains and matches mentors with boys, and the mentor training is free; mentors are asked to give about one hour a week to show up on time and listen. Become a mentor: https://www.nolongerfatherless.org/mentor Learn more: https://www.nolongerfatherless.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by No Longer Fatherless