Port Orange Museum shares local bridge history

The Dunlawton Bridge over the Halifax River replaced an earlier bridge that opened in 1951 and served the community until it was replaced by the current bridge in 1990. Residents can learn more about local history at the Port Orange Museum, 740 Commonwealth Blvd., open Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., with free admission and donations welcome.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Port Orange City Hall