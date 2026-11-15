Port Ludlow neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home, gym, or pet corner, this is a nice time to look.

Item: Two-door wooden storage cabinet

Condition: Good condition

Size: 32.5" high x 33" wide x 19.5" deep

Location: Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA

Source: Nextdoor

This wooden storage cabinet has two doors and a solid amount of space inside. With its medium size, it could work well in a hallway, bedroom, or home office where you need extra storage but don’t have room for a big dresser.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Precore elliptical trainer

Condition: Described as commercial grade, in excellent condition, a bit dusty

Use: Great for home workouts

Location: Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA

Source: Nextdoor

This commercial-grade elliptical trainer is built for serious use and is being given away because it’s just taking up space. It’s said to be in excellent working shape, only dusty, so it could be a strong upgrade for a home gym if you have room to move and store it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brown cat tower with white trim

Condition: Not used by current cat (no heavy wear mentioned)

Location: Trails End/Bridgehaven, Port Ludlow, WA

Source: Nextdoor

This cat tower/condo was bought for a cat that decided to ignore it, so it’s now free to a new home. If you have a playful cat or kitten and some floor space, this could be a fun climbing and resting spot.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Port Ludlow tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.