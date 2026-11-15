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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Port Ludlow Right Now
Port Ludlow neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home, gym, or pet corner, this is a nice time to look.
Two-Door Wooden Storage Cabinet
Item: Two-door wooden storage cabinet
Condition: Good condition
Size: 32.5" high x 33" wide x 19.5" deep
Location: Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA
Source: Nextdoor
This wooden storage cabinet has two doors and a solid amount of space inside. With its medium size, it could work well in a hallway, bedroom, or home office where you need extra storage but don’t have room for a big dresser.
Precore Elliptical Trainer
Item: Precore elliptical trainer
Condition: Described as commercial grade, in excellent condition, a bit dusty
Use: Great for home workouts
Location: Port Ludlow, Port Ludlow, WA
Source: Nextdoor
This commercial-grade elliptical trainer is built for serious use and is being given away because it’s just taking up space. It’s said to be in excellent working shape, only dusty, so it could be a strong upgrade for a home gym if you have room to move and store it.
Brown Cat Tower with White Trim
Item: Brown cat tower with white trim
Condition: Not used by current cat (no heavy wear mentioned)
Location: Trails End/Bridgehaven, Port Ludlow, WA
Source: Nextdoor
This cat tower/condo was bought for a cat that decided to ignore it, so it’s now free to a new home. If you have a playful cat or kitten and some floor space, this could be a fun climbing and resting spot.
Free items in Port Ludlow tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.