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Port Lavaca

2026 Port Lavaca Cemetery Tour dates announced

2 days ago
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Angelina Belle Peyton Eberly will be portrayed by Jennifer Wyatt during the 2026 Port Lavaca Cemetery Tour at Port Lavaca Cemetery on November 7–8 at 6:45 p.m., with parking and entrance on South Street. A special indoor matinée will be held at the Port Lavaca Main Street Theatre on Sunday, November 8 at 2 p.m.. Tickets cost $20 and are available online or at the gate; more information and tickets: www.plmst.org/cemeterytour.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Port Lavaca

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