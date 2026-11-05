2026 Port Lavaca Cemetery Tour dates announced

Angelina Belle Peyton Eberly will be portrayed by Jennifer Wyatt during the 2026 Port Lavaca Cemetery Tour at Port Lavaca Cemetery on November 7–8 at 6:45 p.m., with parking and entrance on South Street. A special indoor matinée will be held at the Port Lavaca Main Street Theatre on Sunday, November 8 at 2 p.m.. Tickets cost $20 and are available online or at the gate; more information and tickets: www.plmst.org/cemeterytour.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Port Lavaca