📢 5–8 minute anonymous survey on Port Jervis schools

📢 Share your views in the National Schools Survey

Port Jervis Schools is taking part in a nationwide study on public confidence in K–12 education, and they want to hear from the whole community.

The survey takes about 5–8 minutes, works on any phone, tablet, or computer, and is 100% anonymous. No names are collected and only community-wide themes are shared.

Who can take it? Parents, staff, employers, retirees, and neighbors — you do not need to have a child in school.

You’ll be asked about:

Your confidence in Port Jervis public schools

What’s working and what could improve

What students need to be ready for adult life

Take the survey here: https://tejoin.com/participate/274325354

The survey is open until 11/17/26. Please share the link with friends and neighbors.

Questions? Contact Andrew Marotta, Director of Communications, at amarotta@pjschools.org or 845-858-9313.